Police looking for 3 people involved in Sunday morning shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a shooting that happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

An altercation happened at an abandoned residence near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and Wilson Street in Crestview.

One person was transported for a gunshot to the abdomen and is listed in serious condition.

The Crestview Police Department has released photos and video of two of the subjects in the shooting and is asking the public to assist in identifying them.

The incident remains an active an ongoing investigation. If anyone knows the people in the images, they are asked to contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055 or anonymously with Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.





