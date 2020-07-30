Police investigate two early morning shootings in Pensacola

UPDATE (6:51 am) — The shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn happened in the parking lot around 3:30. Several cars were hit, no suspect information has been shared. The second shooting, taking place near the community center, happened around 5:30. A gunshot victim showed up at the Gulf Breeze hospital, it’s not clear if it’s connected to the shooting.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place early this morning. According to PIO Mike Wood, one shooting happened at the Hilton Garden Inn on Airport Boulevard. The second happened near the Fricker Community Center near Attucks Court. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt at either shooting. No suspect information has been released.

