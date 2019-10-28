Police investigate shooting in Brent

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Brent. It happened around 8 p.m. near Travis Street and Tiki Lane. Sgt. Melanie Peterson tells News 5 that one man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital. We do not have an update on his condition this morning.

While no suspect information has been released, we do know that the suspect was either driving or riding as a passenger a dark colored sedan. If you have any information, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: