Deputies investigate overnight shooting at Escambia County apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A judge has set bond at $160,000 for a Mobile man accused of shooting his grandson on Thanksgiving night. David Timmons, 58, is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say Timmons shot his 25-year-old grandson several times leaving him with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two at the Pecan Cove Apartments on Holt Road.