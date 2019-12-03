Deputies investigate overnight shooting at Escambia County apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating after a person was shot several times at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Authorities say they responded to the Crystal Lake Apartments around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim is not cooperating with police. Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.

