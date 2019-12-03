Deputies investigate overnight shooting at Escambia County apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating after a person was shot several times at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Authorities say they responded to the Crystal Lake Apartments around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim is not cooperating with police. Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bond set for man accused of shooting grandson on Thanksgiving
- A college football player’s parents died before his Senior Day, so his dogs accompanied him onto the field
- Spanish hotel spends $15 million on Christmas tree decorations
- Pioneer of foreign government terrorism lawsuits dies at 74
- NORAD begins countdown to 2019 ‘Santa Tracker’