Police investigate fatal crash in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Escambia County, Florida. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old man was walking along New Warrington Spur and Ruby Avenue when he was hit by a truck. This happened Wednesday night around 9:30. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. No names have been released.
