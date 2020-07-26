Police investigate after body found across from Milton High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Per the 4 pm CDT (11 AM HST) update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Douglas is now a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph and a central pressure of 987 mb.

It is currently bringing damaging winds, flooding and dangerous surf to the Hawaiian Islands. The Hurricane Hunters have flown into Douglas today and have found that the hurricane is staying pretty well put together but also that the central pressure has risen slightly. Hurricane Douglas is forecast to weaken slowly over the next few days as it heads into higher wind shear, but is expected to stay at hurricane strength as it passes near or over the islands this evening. Because the islands are so small, any wobble in the track could result in the worst weather being in different places.