Police investigate after body found across from Milton High School

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Police are investigating after a body was found across from Milton High School.

Milton’s Police Chief told WKRG News 5 a person passing by smelled the body, looked over in the wood-line, and that’s when they saw it.

Police said the body was found in water and later this week an autopsy will be performed finding out both the identity of the person, as well as a cause of death.

