SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort police say a woman went on a drunken tour of the city, and she had a child with her.

Police say Abbigayle Lowell was drunk and high when she was finally arrested at Publix. Police say she left her child in a running car and parked on the curb of the store. She faces three charges: public intoxication, endangering the welfare of a child and illegal possession of prescription drugs.