Police fatally shot man while responding to suicide call

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Authorities said a Mississippi man was fatally shot by police after he came toward officers with a knife. Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman told WLOX-TV that officers were responding to a call regarding a suicidal person around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Chapman said a man was armed with a knife and officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man refused to listen. The man began to approach the officers and one of them shot him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Details regarding the incident and the man’s name weren’t immediately released.

