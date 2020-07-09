Police fatally shot man while responding to suicide call

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were found in a remote wooded area early Thursday morning. Several law enforcement agencies have been searching for Stephanie Rivers Simpson after she was reported missing earlier this week. According to the MCSO the remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

WKRG News 5 viewers tell us law enforcement agencies were searching areas near Beatrice on Wednesday afternoon.