Man arrested at work on child porn charges

Update: (9:32 am) Fairhope Police assisted Daphne Police early Tuesday morning with the arrest of 38 year old Alexander Pappas, who was wanted on a felony warrant.

Pappas has been charged with Possession of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depictions of Persons under the age of 17 Involved in Obscene Acts.

Pappas was taken into custody at his place of employment on Wagoner Road in Fairhope. The investigation into Pappas was initiated yesterday by Daphne detectives.

He will soon be transported to the Baldwin County Jail.

Update (8:49 am) — Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead confirmed police were serving a warrant and the scene ended peacefully.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple police cruisers and EMS have responded to a scene in Fairhope near Highway 98 and Barnwell. Avoid the area as police investigate the scene. We are working to figure out what happened.

