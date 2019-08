PINE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A post on the Pine Hill Police Department’s Facebook page over the weekend is stirring up controversy.

A post which read “Two mass shootings in 24 hours. Is America great again yet?” was taken down after residents started complaining.

A new post was shared, offering an apology for what was originally written.

Pine Hill is located in Wilcox County, northeast of Thomasville in Clarke County.