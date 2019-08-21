Police: Daphne HS student made threats involving gun

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne High School student was arrested Tuesday after making comments police considered threatening.

We’ve learned that a juvenile made threats involving a gun, according to Daphne Police. The school went under a brief lockdown due to the situation.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler tells News 5 that the student had left school before making the threat, but was quickly located.

The school resource officer held the student who was arrested by Daphne Police, “this is a perfect example of the SRO and school administrators working together swiftly and appropriately to keep our students and teachers safe. I would like to personally thank the SRO, the Daphne Police Department and the school administration at Daphne High School,” said Tyler.