Police: Daphne HS student made threats involving gun

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Daphne High School student was arrested Tuesday after making comments police considered threatening.

We’ve learned that a juvenile made threats involving a gun, according to Daphne Police. The school went under a brief lockdown due to the situation.

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler tells News 5 that the student had left school before making the threat, but was quickly located.

The school resource officer held the student who was arrested by Daphne Police, “this is a perfect example of the SRO and school administrators working together swiftly and appropriately to keep our students and teachers safe. I would like to personally thank the SRO, the Daphne Police Department and the school administration at Daphne High School,” said Tyler.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories