Police chase suspect bails from car, is struck and killed by 18-wheeler on I-10

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was running from deputies was killed after he crashed his car and was hit by an 18-wheeler as he ran across the interstate.

It happened on I-10 westbound at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at McDonald Road Exit.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over the driver for speeding and not having headlights on. The driver ran from deputies and lost control of his car and crashed into the ditch on the wide of I-10 WB. After the crash, he got out of the car and ran across I-10 EB, where he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

Traffic has been backed up and is being diverted off I-10 EB onto McDonald Road as deputies investigate.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories