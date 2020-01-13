Police chase suspect bails from car, is struck and killed by 18-wheeler on I-10

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was running from deputies was killed after he crashed his car and was hit by an 18-wheeler as he ran across the interstate.

It happened on I-10 westbound at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at McDonald Road Exit.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over the driver for speeding and not having headlights on. The driver ran from deputies and lost control of his car and crashed into the ditch on the wide of I-10 WB. After the crash, he got out of the car and ran across I-10 EB, where he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

Traffic has been backed up and is being diverted off I-10 EB onto McDonald Road as deputies investigate.

