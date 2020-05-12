Police chase ends near Florida rest stop, two officers hurt in crash

UPDATE (5/12/2020 12:28 p.m.) — Mobile Police tell News 5 the car was stolen from Dean McCray Kia and a chase started. We are working to learn more about the end of the chase.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers are hurt after a police chase ends with a crash on I-10 near a rest stop in Florida.

The suspect allegedly stole a car from Dean McCarey in Mobile. The suspect then crashed into a semi-truck near exit 5. One trooper is being transported for help.





