Police: Birmingham man fatally shot after answering door

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was fatally shot after answering his door early Friday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the Southtown Housing Community on 24th Street South. Officers from the South Precinct responded to the scene and found 32-year-old Fredrick Adams in his kitchen. He was unresponsive after having been shot, according to Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams.

Adams died at the scene, the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers learned Adams was shot after answering a knock at the back door of his apartment. A motive has not yet been identified, and there are no suspects in custody. Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

