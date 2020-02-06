Police arrest man wanted for GPS thefts in Orange Beach, accomplice still on the run

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A man wanted for a series of boat GPS thefts in Orange Beach dating back to May 2016 has been captured by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Nathan McCleod

Nathan McCleod of Miami, Fla. is charged with 21 counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vessel, 20 counts of theft of property 1st and one count of theft of property 3rd.

Orange Beach Police say McCleod and an accomplice identified as Danielle Amos-Archer from Tamarac, Fla. are accused of stealing Garmin GPS units from boats beginning in May 2016 and would come back every six months to steal through 2019. Three of the places hit were Gardner Marine, Walker Key Condos and Sportsman Marina. Police say they stole between $10,000 and $50,000 worth of GPS equipment. Amos-Archer has yet to be caught.

In November 2019, authorities were finally able to get a positive identification on the suspects once the pulled the license plate from the vehicle the suspect was driving.