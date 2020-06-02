Police and peaceful protesters say violence is not the answer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-Hundred in downtown Mobile Sunday marched in the wake of George Floyd’s death, but all events of the day were not all peaceful.

We spoke with one of the protestors from yesterday’s march who said she was proud of the unity in her city until things too a turn for the worse when protestors started to gather on the I-10 ramp in front of officers. Sabrina Mass said she felt like she needed to step in and tell everyone to stand down, she said “I took it appon myself to say no, this is not going to happen. Stop envoking them to try and cause harm to you, so back up and I meant that.. back up away from them. It wasn’t called for..”

Mass gave a passionate speech before the peaceful march began and said she didn’t want things to go south, her and many others just wanted peace. She says they stand in solidarity in feeling that unruly protests and disprespect to police like what was seen Sunday night on Aiport Blvd. is not the answer.

We sat down with Mobile Police chief Lawrence Battiste on Monday and he agreed with Mass, saying this type of behavior won’t stand in Mobile. “They can take their ideologies and approach to creating chaos and the idea that they want to riot and loot is not something that is acceptable here in our community and we will do everything we can to prevent it.” said Battiste. He went on to say his force is accessing the situation in our city and if things get out of hand again he will recommend a curfew to Mayor Stimpson and city council to approve.

