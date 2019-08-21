Police activity at Hounds Run Apartments in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hounds Run Apartment security says a shooting occurred at the complex Tuesday night. Security at the apartment says a man was shot in the leg and taken away in an ambulance.

A witness tells us a man was shot several times in the leg. She tells us she was in her apartment and heard 5 to 6 shots. She went to her door and saw a man running over to her apartment. She then shut her door. The man knocked and asked her to get something for his leg and to call 911. The man says two guys shot at him in the parking lot and then ran away. The woman helped him by giving him a rag for his wounds and called 911.