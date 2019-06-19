Police: 4 injured after man slams into golf cart in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala (WKRG) — A 27-year-old man is behind bars after police say he rammed his SUV into a golf cart. Five people were in the golf cart. Four were hurt, but not seriously.

This happened at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

According to Orange Beach Lieutenant Carl Bradley, David Nielsen was the driver of the Ford Explorer. Nielsen allegedly left the scene.

Investigators later found the Explorer at a home, and arrested Nielsen. They believe he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Nielsen was charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident.