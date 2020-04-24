‘Please do not ingest or inject disinfectants,’ health officials plea to the public after recent comments by the President

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thursday, President Donald Trump commented about the possibility of injecting disinfectants into people to combat the coronavirus… that’s touched off a lot of activity on social media making light of the idea. But poison control experts say it’s no joke.

You may have seen the posts on social media. People posing like they are injecting themselves with cleaning supplies.

Just this week the CDC reported that poison centers have seen a 20% increase in calls compared to this time last year.

Ann Slattery, director of the Alabama Poison Information Center at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham said people have been misusing cleaning supplies long before covid-19.



“Disinfectant wipes are not for your face. They are not for your skin,” said Slattery.

Slattery said they expected to see an increase in calls, but not this much.

“I did think that we would see a bump, but not this much of a bump,” said Slattery.

Lysol even publicly made a statement about not using their disinfectant products for internal use.

Reminder: Lysol disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as directed and in line with usage guidelines pic.twitter.com/yPVhvINxbU — Lysol (@Lysol) April 24, 2020

Slattery said during this time of the unknown people should read the labels and not use more than is suggested.

“Going by the CDC guidelines, they say you should use 1/3 of bleach and a gallon of water,” said Slattery.

For more information visit the Alabama poison information center.