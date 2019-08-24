Plane crashes in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a plane crash with injuries.

BCSO units along with fire and medical are on scene in the 21000 block of Koier Road in Robertsdale, near the Elsanor Airport.

The pilot of the plane was airlifted to the hospital, and his son was driven to the hospital in an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The vice president of Coastal Soaring, a club where the plane’s owner is part of, says he was the first to find them in the woods. He says he asked if they were OK, and they both said yes. The plane was a two-seater and privately owned by the pilot.