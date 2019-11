PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- If Florida had its way, people wouldn't be changing back the clocks on Sunday. The state legislature has already passed a measure to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round. However, in order for a state to make the change, it needs approval from the federal government. Congress has not yet taken up Florida's request.

Staying on Daylight Saving Time is something the Alabama legislature has also considered, but it's never gained much traction. People who live in Northwest Florida acknowledge it would be confusing if they would be on different time than those across the state line for part of the year.