MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A project organized by the Downtown Parks Conservancy aims to improve Bienville Square with some upgrades with hopes to bring more attraction to downtown.

The nearly $4 million project has been in the works since 2017, and Carol Hunter with the Downtown Parks Conservancy said the pavement will be replaced and the walkways will be widened to allow more foot traffic.

“The concrete in there that’s kind of broken up and discolored is going to be replaced with a beautiful blue stone and granite,” Hunter said. “And then the some of the walkways are going to be expanded to then as the trees allow, just to give people more space to be in the square during events.”

Along with the walkway expansion and upgraded pavement, the Ketchum fountain that was removed in 2021 will be restored, and L.E.D. lights will be added in the pool where the fountain will sit, and more seats will be added to the park.

Hunter said the park needed a revamp for a while.

“I think a lot of people might have wondered, ‘well, what was wrong with the square?'” she explained. “And I think that those people maybe didn’t spend a lot of time in the square. It had begun to feel neglected, a little derelict.”

Workers such as Liane Naman who owns Naman’s Department Store on Dauphin Street said she’s excited to see the upgrades.

“I think it’s great for downtown Mobile,” she said.

Mobile residents such as Tanisha Trotter loves spending time in downtown, and she said she’s excited to see the square get upgrades that will help the Port City thrive even more.

“Any beautification to mobile is a plus,” Trotter added. “We love our city, and Bienville square. It’s already beautiful, but a facelift will be the perfect touch to the 2023 year.”

Some businesses are excited for the project, but hope the plan will help them conduct business easier.

Brenda Hayes owns Forever Delicious Foods which is a mobile food truck, and she hopes the project will consider other businesses to help attract more people to downtown.

“The only thing is they need a spot for food trucks to park to have more of a real entertainment district,” Trotter said. “A lot of people like just try on different things other than dining in a restaurant. So if they made it to where food trucks would be out here to kind of give people a bit more of an experience like you have in Georgia, Louisiana, somewhere like that, that would be better.”

The Downtown Parks Conservancy is asking the city to grant them $3.2 million towards the construction of the project, and that money comes from increases in property taxes collected downtown.

Hunter said she’s hopeful the city will grant them the money; saying it will help downtown Mobile stand out.

“We realized that if Mobile wants to be that competitive 21st century city and bring in the kind of talent that we really want here with a workforce that is skilled to take on all the jobs we have, we have to improve our greenspaces because every other city is doing that,” Hunter said.

The city council will vote on the funds this Wednesday, if approved, construction could start by the end of the month.

Hunter said all of the construction is set to be completed before Mardi Gras 2024.