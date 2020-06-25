Pilots for Christ helping Bay Minette couple with last-minute hospital treatment

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pilots for Christ organization is once again helping a family on the Gulf Coast. According to a Facebook post, the organization will fly a Bay Minette couple to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Pilots for Christ will fly Jeremy and Amber McKissack who are from Bay Minette, for last minute flight to the Cleveland Clinic. Jeremy is a 20 year career fire fighter. He was just discharged from Thomas Hospital with a suspected brain tumor in the base of his brain stem. Jeremy and Amber were encouraged to travel to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for the best treatment available. Jeremy needs to get there as soon as possible because his symptoms worsening by the day. Please take a moment to pray for Jeremy, Amber and their family. Wheels up at 4:15PM,” the post read.

