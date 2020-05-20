F-35 crashes near Eglin Air Force Base, pilot ejected safely

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pilot has crashed an F-35A plane near Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County. The 33rd Fighter Wing Facebook page confirmed the crash, which happened last night around 9:30 as the pilot was landing. The pilot was taking part in a routine training session before the crash. The pilot was ejected but survived. The pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment. This is the second plane crash near Eglin Air Force Base in just five days.
