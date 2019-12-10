PHOTOS: Woman steals Christmas poinsettias from business

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Suds-N-Duda Coin Laundry in Atmore tells News 5 a customer stole from their business Sunday morning. What the customer stole may surprise you.

According to the business, a woman was seen on surveillance video taking poinsettias that were used to decorate the building for the holidays.

This happened around 7:03 a.m. Sunday morning. We’re told this is a 24-hour laundromat and that customers are usually very respectful of the property, but this isolated incident has concerned the owners.

If you recognize the woman seen in the photos please contact the business with information.