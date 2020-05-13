PHOTOS: Thomasville nursing home cleaned by Alabama National Guard

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama National Guard has been visiting nursing homes across the state helping sanitize each facility during the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday the team spent the day cleaning Crowne Healthcare of Thomasville. Photos posted on the facility’s Facebook page show some of the work being completed in Thomasville.
Crowne Healthcare of Thomasville reported earlier this month an employee had tested positive for the virus.
