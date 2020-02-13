Photos of Parkland shooting survivors on display in state capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Lawmakers and visitors inside the Florida Capitol building can now view six black and white portraits that display the anguish after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting two years ago.

The photographs, located on the fourth floor, include a student whose best friend died next to her and a teacher who was shot in the arm.

This Friday marks the 2nd anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.



In remembrance of the 17 lives lost @RepDanDaley has invited local artist @theCameraClicks to exhibit pieces from “Anguish in the Aftermath” at the Capitol all this week. pic.twitter.com/ZQLxbM18g4 — FL House Democrats (@FLHouseDems) February 10, 2020

They are the work of Ian Witten, a photojournalist and graduate of the Parkland high school. He calls the project, “Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining a Mass Shooting.”

According to Miami New Times, Witlen spent 18 months documenting the pain of those who lived through the tragedy. More than 75 people were interviewed and photographing of which included teachers, students and relatives of those who were killed.

The photos will be on display through Friday, which is the second anniversary of the shooting.

