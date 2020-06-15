PHOTOS: Car stolen from Grove Hill gas station, police search for suspect

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday, June 12, Grove Hill Police say a vehicle was stolen from a gas station. The vehicle was stolen from the Gulf Station but recovered a short time later in Gosport off of Highway 84.

Police are looking for the man seen in these photos. If you have any information, call Grove Hill Police.

