PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama MLK Day of Service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama held its MLK Day of Service today, along with a concert by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet.
LATEST STORIES
- Crowds gather in downtown Pensacola for MLK Day Parade
- 2 HPD officers shot dead, multiple homes destroyed by fire, as eviction feud escalates
- EXCLUSIVE: Pizza driver fired for pulling gun on a Mobile couple and their dog
- George Kittle celebrates 49ers’ win with topless Jimmy G shirt
- ‘Lord of the Tunnels’ extradited from Mexico to California on federal drug charges