PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama MLK Day of Service

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama held its MLK Day of Service today, along with a concert by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet.

  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue
  • Photo by Tiffany Pogue

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories