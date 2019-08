PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A boater says he and his family were hit by a passing boat over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

We’re told the incident happened near Big Lagoon. The collision left major damage to the boat, as shown in the photos.

The boater says the other boat was headed west to Alabama when this happened.

We’re working to gather information from law enforcement on both sides of the state line.