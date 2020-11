Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Your Halloween does not look very spooky with clear skies and temperatures in the 60’s most of the evening before falling to the 50’s overnight. There will be a Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon tonight, so be sure to look up! Also remember to turn those clocks back at 2 AM Sunday.

The start to November looks lovely with highs in the lower 70’s and more sunshine!