Photo: City of Fairhope posts sample ballot, Four candidates for mayor

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — The city of Fairhope has posted a sample ballot for the upcoming election on August 25, 2020. There are four candidates running for Mayor, and two for each of the Council 1,4, and 5 Seats. Candidates John Manelos, Annette Sanders, and Sherry Sullivan are challenging incumbent Mayor Karin Wilson.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories