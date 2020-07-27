Photo: City of Fairhope posts sample ballot, Four candidates for mayor

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- A video posted on social media shows a Loggerhead sea turtle making her way onto an Alabama beach over the weekend in search of a nesting site only to be greeted with people gathering around, shining white flashlights eventually causing the turtle to return to the Gulf.

"We have seen so many more people on the beach at night. So many more people at all hours of the night with bright white lights and it looks like it is lit up runway at night," says Elizabeth Bevan a biologists with Share the Beach.