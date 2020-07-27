Photo: City of Fairhope posts sample ballot, Four candidates for mayor

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — The city of Fairhope has posted a sample ballot for the upcoming election on August 25, 2020. There are four candidates running for Mayor, and two for each of the Council 1,4, and 5 Seats. Candidates John Manelos, Annette Sanders, and Sherry Sullivan are challenging incumbent Mayor Karin Wilson.
