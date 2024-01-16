Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking wintry mix moving through the News 5 area. This includes sleet, freezing rain, and a few snowflakes as well. Below is a gallery of photos and videos that were sent to WKRG News 5 Tuesday morning. Please send your photos to photos@wkrg.com.
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
From Dominic Jones of accumulating sleet near Cottage Hill area apartments in West Mobile
From Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodworth of accumulating sleet in West Mobile
From Kelle Black Lane of accumulating sleet at Dawes and Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile
From Tanya Abadie of accumulating sleet in Dawes