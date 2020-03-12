Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has been tested for Coronavirus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine officials say President Rodrigo Duterte is being tested for the new virus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people. They say Duterte has no symptoms but wants to make sure he is healthy and can continue to engage with the public. At least five Cabinet members have self-quarantined after being exposed to virus patients. Officials say part of the presidential palace will be disinfected. Duterte is to lead an inter-agency task force on the outbreak on Thursday and then announce possible new steps to fight the disease.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories