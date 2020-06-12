Phase one reopening plan announced for Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group have started the process of reopening it’s facilities. Starting next Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum will reopen at 9 am. The facility will keep regular business hours Monday through Friday. The museum will follow social distancing and will regularly sanitize surfaces. Guests are asked to provide their own masks and hand sanitizer.
