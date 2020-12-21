Petition will be submitted Wednesday in hopes of keeping Spanish Fort post office open

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Spanish Fort’s post office remains in jeopardy and is scheduled to close on Jan. 15, as of now.

Leaders are hoping to submit a petition to keep the post office open to USPS on Wednesday. You can sign the petition here. They want to inform officials how important it is for a post office to remain open in the city.

The saga began in 2019 when the longtime postmaster retired and the contract was set to expire. But, a new owner stepped forward and has been operating the post office since that time. The current owner, Gregory Saad, tells WKRG News 5 he has submitted his application to continue running the post office, but as of Monday hasn’t heard back on the bid.

At last check the United States Postal Service confirms they are sorting through bids.

The problem is that the current post office, which has been around for 50-plus years, is a contract location and not a retail office. This means it is not operated or staffed by USPS.

City of Spanish Fort leaders held a special meeting on Friday, Dec. 11 and drafted a letter to USPS officials hoping to keep the location open. City leaders agree a post office needs to remain open. As of now, USPS tells WKRG News 5 current P.O. Box owners need to open a box at the nearby Daphne post office.

LATEST STORIES