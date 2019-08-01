Petition launched to help save bear that attacked, killed dog in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — An online petition has been started calling on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to relocate the bear that killed a pet dog in the Gulf Breeze area Sunday night, rather than euthanize it.

“We urge the FWC to relocate the mother bear (+ cubs) and address the root cause of the human-bear conflicts within the Gulf Breeze community,” the petition reads. “Gulf Breeze residents have not been securing their trash, which has led to an increase in bear-human conflicts … The mother bear that attacked the dog was likely acting in defense of her cubs.”

The FWC told News 5 its plan is to trap the bear. If it is trapped, it will be “humanely killed,” FWC spokeswoman Bekah Nelson said.

Its cubs would either be relocated or sent to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Many Gulf Breeze residents conceded the bears might be a problem but they’d rather it be relocated. Residents say overdevelopment in the area has caused bears to be pushed out of natural habitat and into their backyards.

“I am sorry for the loss of the pet but they should relocate this bear family. That’s why they are called Momma bears they protect their young,” wrote Facebook user Patsy Roark.

News 5 talked to Gulf Breeze resident Claire Baughn earlier this week. She doesn’t want the bear harmed either.

“They lived here before we did. I mainly want people to be aware that if your dog is in your yard in Gulf Breeze and it’s barking, take heed and get it in the house.”

Nelson from FWC said each bear situation is addressed on a case by case basis.

“We wouldn’t want to speculate while we are evaluating this particular situation. But, I can let you know that FWC policy states an attempt to capture any bear that is a risk to public safety should be made,” Nelson wrote in an email. “If cubs are of a certain size and are expected to be able to thrive on their own, they are left in the wild; if they cannot meet that criteria, they are typically brought into rehabilitation for release later in the year.”

This is an ongoing story and we will keep you updated on the status of the bear and its cubs.

More than 2,500 people had signed the online petition as of Thursday afternoon.