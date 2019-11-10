Petition created to keep violent offenders behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a renewed push to keep violent offenders behind bars. That’s after the arrest of the suspect in the Aniah Blanchard case.

He is now charged with kidnapping in her disappearance, and critics say he never should have been free in the first place.

More than 18,000 people have signed a petition on change.org that would not allow violent offenders to get bond. This comes after the suspect in Blanchard’s disappearance was out on bond for another recent kidnapping.

30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Escambia County, Florida Friday. After a brief court hearing, he was extradited to Auburn to face a first-degree kidnapping charge. Yazeed was named a suspect in Blanchard’s disappearance Thursday.

In February, Yazeed was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder. Yazeed was pulled over, and a 77-year-old man was found nearly beaten to death inside the car. Police say Yazeed and two others robbed the man near a Montgomery hotel. Yazeed was able to make his $280,000 bond and was freed.

Right now, in Alabama, capital murder is the only charge where suspects have to be held without bond. Earlier this year, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, along with several other Mobile County officials, proposed an amendment to the Alabama constitution, which would have expanded the suspects that could be held without bond.

The bill made its way through the Alabama State House but stalled out in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

We’ve reached out to Director Barber about this petition as well as the proposed amendment.

The petition, if it hits the 25,000 signature goal, would go to the Supreme Court and President Donald Trump.