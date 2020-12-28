Pet of the Week: Lucille, a chihuahua rat-terrier mix

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — For a few hours Wednesday morning, the tiny town of Stockton, Alabama — population 700 — nearly doubled in size. The COVID-19 pandemic did not put the brakes on the annual "Last Ride of the Year." Hundreds, sometimes as many as the population of the entire town, ride from all over the country to meet up at the Stagecoach Cafe. This year, the turnout wasn't quite that big, but still sizeable.

The bikers ride in from across the country, have lunch, tell stories, then turn around and go back home. Most years the parking lot is full of bikes with license plates from as far away as Washington State. A quick unscientific survey revealed this year, the vast majority of the bikes were closer to home, Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. But Mark Bialt rode 1,300 miles from Orange Count New York. He says the ride was freezing cold all the way until he got to Alabama. But he said the ride was worth it. He was happy to see Alabama more open right now that his home state during the coronavirus pandemic, "It's amazing, I'm blown away. I heard there were going to be about 50 people show up so this is pretty impressive. I'm taking care of myself. I'm putting on a mask when I go inside. I'm keeping my distance so you know everyone has got to make their own choices."