Pet of the Week: Lucille, a chihuahua rat-terrier mix

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Our pet of the week is a sweet little girl ready to sit in your lap! Lucille is a Chihuahua/rat terrier mix and is three years old. We believe that she is housetrained, and she is definitely crate-trained. She has a nice disposition. She likes to be held and wags her tail. She is mostly white with cute little spots, and her ears are just the cutest. 

If you are interested in adopting Lucille,  put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.

