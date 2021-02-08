Pet of the Week: Izzy needs to be snuggled

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a year-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix named Izzy. She looks like a little stuffed animal! Her family can’t care for her anymore, so they brought her to Mobile SPCA. She is a little timid, but we feel that she will warm right up once she gets in a home. She’s absolutely adorable, very cuddly, very sweet, and is going to make a nice companion.

If you are interested in adopting Izzy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories