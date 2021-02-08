Pet of the Week: Izzy needs to be snuggled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a year-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix named Izzy. She looks like a little stuffed animal! Her family can’t care for her anymore, so they brought her to Mobile SPCA. She is a little timid, but we feel that she will warm right up once she gets in a home. She’s absolutely adorable, very cuddly, very sweet, and is going to make a nice companion.

If you are interested in adopting Izzy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.