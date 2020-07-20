Pet of the Week: Chipper is a chipper gal

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week is a 2-and-a-half-year-old, Llasa Apso/Terrier mix named Chipper. She is the sweetest girl and knows tricks! She knows how to sit and shake! Her owners’ home burned down, and they are living in a tiny camper. They could not care for her there. She is so sweet and loves people. She is not a tiny girl. She weighs about 35 pounds.

If you are interested in adopting Chipper, you can call the Mobile SPCA at 251-633-3531 or click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories