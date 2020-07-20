MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week is a 2-and-a-half-year-old, Llasa Apso/Terrier mix named Chipper. She is the sweetest girl and knows tricks! She knows how to sit and shake! Her owners’ home burned down, and they are living in a tiny camper. They could not care for her there. She is so sweet and loves people. She is not a tiny girl. She weighs about 35 pounds.
If you are interested in adopting Chipper, you can call the Mobile SPCA at 251-633-3531 or click here.
LATEST STORIES
- Beer and helping the environment with Braided River Brewing Co. and Mobile Baykeeper partner
- USA to resume football workouts
- Pennsylvania lawmakers look to protect farmers through funding to combat spotted lanternfly
- Small dog rescued after 3 days in drain pipe at California university
- Pet of the Week: Chipper is a chipper gal