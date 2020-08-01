Persons of interest in credit card fraud

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help identifying the people seen below in connection with a credit card fraud case. The incident happened Tuesday, July 21, near the 2600 block of C.T. Switzer Drive. They were last seen traveling in dark colored SUV.

