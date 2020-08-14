Person trapped under car, multiple ejections in wreck on University Blvd. near Bear Fork Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a person is trapped under a car and multiple people were ejected in a wreck at 2700 N. University Blvd., close to Bear Fork Road.
The road is blocked off. Expect delays in the area.
News 5 is working to gather more details.
