Person trapped under car, multiple ejections in wreck on University Blvd. near Bear Fork Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says a person is trapped under a car and multiple people were ejected in a wreck at 2700 N. University Blvd., close to Bear Fork Road.

The road is blocked off. Expect delays in the area.

News 5 is working to gather more details.

