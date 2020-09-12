Person stops to help after motorcycle crash, falls from interstate overpass in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a passerby who was trying to help after a motorcycle crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids fell off the overpass onto the ground below.

Michigan State Police said the motorcyclist was heading westbound on I-196 near Market Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Another vehicle crashed into the motorcycle which lying in the roadway.

State police believe a person who stopped to help fell from the overpass down to the ground near the Grand River.

The person was found by first responders, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to MSP.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that state police said are not believed to be life-threatening.

MSP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the motorcycle crash, which remains under investigation.

