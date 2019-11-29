UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times off MLK Jr. Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:21 p.m. 11/28/19) Mobile Police say a person is detained in the shooting of a man at Pecan Grove Apartments.

UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at Pecan Grove Apartments.

Original story

A person was shot at an apartment complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Thanksgiving night.

According to the Mobile County Crime Map, police responded to the shooting at 8:20 p.m. Police are working the scene.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown. We will update this story when we have more information.