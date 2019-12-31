UPDATE: 15-year-old girl shot off Duval Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot at a residence off Duval Street.
Police responded to a residence on Plaza Drive to shots being fired into an occupied building. A bullet came through the residence and struck the girl. Police say her injuries are minor.
UPDATE: A police officer at the scene said shots were fired into an occupied building on Plaza Drive.
A woman said her brother was almost grazed by a bullet.
A person was shot off Duval Street Monday night.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff Office’s Crime Map, the shooting happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1357 Plaza Drive.
