UPDATE: 15-year-old girl shot off Duval Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot at a residence off Duval Street.

Police responded to a residence on Plaza Drive to shots being fired into an occupied building. A bullet came through the residence and struck the girl. Police say her injuries are minor.

UPDATE: A police officer at the scene said shots were fired into an occupied building on Plaza Drive.

A woman said her brother was almost grazed by a bullet.

Original story

A person was shot off Duval Street Monday night.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff Office’s Crime Map, the shooting happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1357 Plaza Drive.

News 5 has a crew on the way.

