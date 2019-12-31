UPDATE: 15-year-old girl shot off Duval Street in Mobile

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot at a residence off Duval Street.

Police responded to a residence on Plaza Drive to shots being fired into an occupied building. A bullet came through the residence and struck the girl. Police say her injuries are minor.

UPDATE: A police officer at the scene said shots were fired into an occupied building on Plaza Drive.

A woman said her brother was almost grazed by a bullet.

Original story

A person was shot off Duval Street Monday night.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff Office’s Crime Map, the shooting happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1357 Plaza Drive.

News 5 has a crew on the way.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories