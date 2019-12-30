UPDATE: 16-year-old shot in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile Police say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and was transported to the hospital.

It happened on the 5600 block of Smith Street in Theodore.

Police say it is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.

Original story

A person was shot in Theodore Sunday night.

It happened at 7:06 p.m. on Bob Street according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

News 5 has a crew on the way. We will update this story when we have more information.

