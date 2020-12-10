Person killed in head-on collision in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has died in a head-on crash on Celeste Road near Radcliff Road in Saraland.

Saraland Police say at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday, a delivery truck and a two door sedan collided head-on. Both vehicles had only one person in them. One person was killed and the other driver sustained minor injuries.

No additional information is being released at this time until the next of kin can be notified.

