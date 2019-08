SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is searching for seven people who attacked the manager of a Hibbett Sports and fled with $500 in merchandise.

On August 16, at about 9:20 p.m., MCSO responded to Hibbett Sports at 3385 Schillinger Road in Semmes. Witnesses stated four women and three men entered the business and began trying on clothes and shoes. Employees witnessed one of the suspects taking items that were placed behind the counter.