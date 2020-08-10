Person found shot to death inside car on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama said a person was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Interstate 65. Birmingham police responded to a reported traffic accident around 1 a.m. Monday. Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said officers found the victim on the northbound side of I-65 unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Mauldin said police believe the victim may have been targeted. The victim’s identification wasn’t immediately released. Mauldin said anyone with information should contact the police.

